Caplin Point Labs gains after Q1 PAT rises over 31% YoY

Caplin Point Laboratories added 2.72% to Rs 883.95 after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 31.1% to Rs 71.53 crore on a 25.6% rise in total revenue to Rs 309.65 crore in Q1 FY21.

As compared with Q4 FY21, the company's net profit and total revenue has risen by 5.3% and 7.5%, respectively.

EBITDA improved by 30.4% to Rs 101.82 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 78.09 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA margin was at 32.9% as on 30 June 2021 as against 31.7% as on 30 June 2020.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 89.52 crore, up by 30.4% from Rs 68.62 crore in Q1 FY21.

Cash flow from operations (CFO) stood at Rs 75 crore in Q1 FY22. Cash and cash surplus was at Rs 522 crore for Q1 FY22 - increase of Rs 52 crore over March 2021 balance.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a fast growing pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets of Latin America and Africa.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)