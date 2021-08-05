Britannia Industries Ltd continues to edge higher

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3601.05, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.65% in last one year as compared to a 45.6% jump in NIFTY and a 16.64% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3601.05, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 16307.25. The Sensex is at 54558.37, up 0.35%. Britannia Industries Ltd has gained around 2.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36482.45, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3602.5, up 0.65% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is down 6.65% in last one year as compared to a 45.6% jump in NIFTY and a 16.64% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 50.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

