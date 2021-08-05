Cipla Ltd up for fifth session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 945.5, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.33% in last one year as compared to a 45.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 28.2% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Cipla Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 945.5, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 16307.25. The Sensex is at 54558.37, up 0.35%. Cipla Ltd has dropped around 2.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14594.35, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 943.3, up 0.82% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 29.33% in last one year as compared to a 45.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 28.2% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 31.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

