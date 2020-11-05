Caplin Point Q2 PAT jumps 10% to Rs 63 cr

The pharmaceutical company reported 9.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.83 crore on 18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 268.12 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

EBITDA rose 14.3% to Rs 89.19 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 78 crore in Q2 September 2019. EBITDA margin was at 33% as 30 September 2020 as against 33.3% as on 30 September 2019.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY21 stood at Rs 79.83 crore, up by 13.2% from Rs 70.51 crore in Q2 FY20. Tax expenses during the quarter increased by 28.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 17 crore.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company. It holds over 2800 product licenses across the globe, with a dominant position in Latin America. The company is entering into Regulated markets of US, EU, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, with a state of the art manufacturing facility for Injectables, already approved by EU-GMP, ANVISA and US FDA.

The scrip rose 0.61% to Rs 493.35 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 489.70 and 507.55 so far during the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)