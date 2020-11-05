Bharat Forge Ltd rises for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 471, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% jump in NIFTY and a 3.33% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 471, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.61% on the day, quoting at 12100.4. The Sensex is at 41302.68, up 1.69%. Bharat Forge Ltd has gained around 1.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7901.75, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 473.15, up 1.56% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 64.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

