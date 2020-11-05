Maruti Suzuki India Ltd soars 1.38%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7049.7, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.58% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.33% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7049.7, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.61% on the day, quoting at 12100.4. The Sensex is at 41302.68, up 1.69%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has risen around 2.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7901.75, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7085.8, up 1.44% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 52.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

