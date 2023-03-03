Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Rocuronium Bromide Injection

Caplin Steriles (Caplin), a Subsidiary Company of Caplin Point Laboratories , has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Rocuronium Bromide Injection, 10 mg/mL in 5 mL and 10 mL Multi-dose Vials, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), ZEMURON Injection, of Organon USA Inc.

Rocuronium Bromide Injection is a neuromuscular blocking agent, indicated as an adjunct to general anesthesia to facilitate both rapid sequence and routine tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Rocuronium Bromide Injection had US sales of approximately $53 million for the 12-month period ending September 2022.

