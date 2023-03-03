Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Rocuronium Bromide Injection

-
Rocuronium Bromide Injection is a neuromuscular blocking agent, indicated as an adjunct to general anesthesia to facilitate both rapid sequence and routine tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.
According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Rocuronium Bromide Injection had US sales of approximately $53 million for the 12-month period ending September 2022.
