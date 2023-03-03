JUST IN
Business Standard

MOIL records 10% growth in production in Feb'23

Capital Market 

With a production of 1.31 lakh tonnes of Manganese (Mn) Ore in February, 2023, MOIL has registered 10% growth over the same period last year.

Sales at 1.32 lakh tonnes of manganese ore during February, 2023 was higher by 19% vis-vis February, 2022.

Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD MOIL, congratulated MOIL collective on maintaining upward trend in production and mentioned that it is fully geared up for much higher production level in coming months.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 10:20 IST

