Satin Creditcare Network to allot NCDs aggregating Rs 78.40 cr on 13 March

-
ALSO READ
Samvardhana Motherson board to mull fund raising on 8 Feb
Spandana Sphoorty board OKs NCD issue of Rs 60 crore
ICRA upgrades rating of Fusion Micro Finance; maintains 'stable' outlook
Spandana Sphoorty Financial to raise up to Rs 40 cr via NCD issue
Spandana Sphoorty rises as board to mull NCD issue
-
Satin Creditcare Network has approved the modification in the terms and conditions for issuance of Unlisted, Rated, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, with an aggregate value upto Rs 78.40 crore on private placement basis which was earlier approved on 16 February 2023 (Date of allotment changed to 13 March 2023 & all other terms & conditions are remain same).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU