Satin Creditcare Network to allot NCDs aggregating Rs 78.40 cr on 13 March

Satin Creditcare Network has approved the modification in the terms and conditions for issuance of Unlisted, Rated, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, with an aggregate value upto Rs 78.40 crore on private placement basis which was earlier approved on 16 February 2023 (Date of allotment changed to 13 March 2023 & all other terms & conditions are remain same).

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 10:14 IST

