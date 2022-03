Capri Global Capital forms co-lending alliance with State Bank of India

To offer affordable housing loans

Capri Global Capital announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Capri Global Housing has entered into a co-lending alliance for housing loans with the State Bank of India.

The co-lending framework will collaborate the operational management expertise of Capri Global Housing and low-cost fund of State Bank of India to offer affordable credit solution to the borrowers.

The loan disbursement under this arrangement will commence from March 2022.

