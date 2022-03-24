Gulshan Polyols closes QIP issue

-
-
Approved issue price of Rs 326.48 per equity shareGulshan Polyols approved the closure of the QIP issue on 24 March 2022. The company approved issue price of Rs 326.48 per equity share, which is at a discount of 5% to the floor price of Rs 343.66, for an aggregate Rs 78.87 crore to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers in the QIP.
