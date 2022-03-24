GTPL Hathway selects Verimatrix as its security provider

GTPL Hathway announced its partnership with Verimatrix to onboard its Video Content Authority System (VCAS) to protect its Google Android TV-based box.

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) is the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security.

Verimatrix VCAS is designed as a future-proof and scalable security solution for premium video content. Its DVB Hybrid offers GTPL an unmatched combination of protection and flexibility as delivery methods expand and evolve throughout India.

