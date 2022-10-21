Cartrade Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.30% to Rs 87.89 croreNet profit of Cartrade Tech reported to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 37.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 87.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales87.8977.57 13 OPM %9.31-42.50 -PBDT20.88-24.06 LP PBT13.75-30.60 LP NP3.44-37.67 LP
