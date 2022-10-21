Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 70.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.51% to Rs 627.27 crore

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 70.79% to Rs 163.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 95.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.51% to Rs 627.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 507.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.627.27507.8866.1460.86233.44140.09217.78126.46163.1295.51

