Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 70.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.51% to Rs 627.27 croreNet profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 70.79% to Rs 163.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 95.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.51% to Rs 627.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 507.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales627.27507.88 24 OPM %66.1460.86 -PBDT233.44140.09 67 PBT217.78126.46 72 NP163.1295.51 71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU