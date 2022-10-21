Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 7.32% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 1307.48 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services declined 7.32% to Rs 509.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 549.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 1307.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1306.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1307.481306.45 0 OPM %56.9959.64 -PBDT622.68672.35 -7 PBT607.11659.21 -8 NP509.27549.48 -7

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:30 IST

