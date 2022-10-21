Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 7.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 1307.48 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services declined 7.32% to Rs 509.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 549.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 1307.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1306.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1307.481306.4556.9959.64622.68672.35607.11659.21509.27549.48

