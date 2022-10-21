Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 8.52% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gaurav-Ritu Taneja, Aashna Hegde become first Indian content creators to make runway debuts at New York Fashion Week
Cyient gains on partnering Honeywell for cloud-connected cockpit system
MTAR Tech rises after acquiring GEE PEE Aerospace for Rs 9 cr
Dynamatic Tech gains on signing MoU with HAL
Adani Defence to acquire India's biggest MRO Air Works
-
Sales decline 17.42% to Rs 6.59 croreNet profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 8.52% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.42% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.597.98 -17 OPM %68.1355.64 -PBDT5.024.45 13 PBT4.353.65 19 NP3.313.05 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU