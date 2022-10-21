JUST IN
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 8.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.42% to Rs 6.59 crore

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 8.52% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.42% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.597.98 -17 OPM %68.1355.64 -PBDT5.024.45 13 PBT4.353.65 19 NP3.313.05 9

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:30 IST

