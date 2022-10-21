Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 8.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.42% to Rs 6.59 crore

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 8.52% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.42% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.597.9868.1355.645.024.454.353.653.313.05

