Castex Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 131.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 80.44% to Rs 16.16 croreNet Loss of Castex Technologies reported to Rs 131.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 130.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.44% to Rs 16.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 82.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.1682.62 -80 OPM %-52.04-7.18 -PBDT-9.59-7.41 -29 PBT-131.62-130.11 -1 NP-131.62-130.11 -1
