COSCO (India) standalone net profit declines 50.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.71% to Rs 27.02 crore

Net profit of COSCO (India) declined 50.67% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.71% to Rs 27.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.27.0233.246.375.630.940.710.580.480.370.75

