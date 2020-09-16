COSCO (India) standalone net profit declines 50.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.71% to Rs 27.02 croreNet profit of COSCO (India) declined 50.67% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.71% to Rs 27.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.0233.24 -19 OPM %6.375.63 -PBDT0.940.71 32 PBT0.580.48 21 NP0.370.75 -51
