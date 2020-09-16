Gagan Polycot India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 56.25% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Gagan Polycot India reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.25% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.350.80 -56 OPM %37.1410.00 -PBDT0.56-0.08 LP PBT0.53-0.15 LP NP0.40-0.15 LP
