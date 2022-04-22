CBI files charge sheet against ex-NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet on Thursday against the former National Stock Exchange (NSE) managing director Chitra Ramakrishna and NSE's former group operating officer Anand Subramanian in the alleged co-location scam case.

CBI has alleged that Chitra allegedly abused her official position in key decisions among other charges.

The agency is probing the alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to the stockbrokers.

CBI arrested Subramanian and Chitra in connection with the case in February and March respectively.

On 11 February 2022, Chitra Ramakrishna was fined Rs 3 crore by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for allegedly violating rules in the appointment of Subramanian. The case was registered by the CBI in 2018, but action against Ramkrishna and Subramanian followed a report of SEBI that indicted Ramkrishna for illegal appointment of Subramanian and for allegedly sharing confidential information related to the bourse with a "mysterious Himalayan yogi".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)