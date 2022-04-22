CBI files charge sheet against ex-NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

-
ALSO READ
Future Consumer hikes stake in Amar Chitra Katha
Sebi orders 3-day window for investors in Ruchi Soya FPO to withdraw applications
Markets drift higher in early trade; breadth strong
GAIL's Director (Marketing) arrested by CBI on charges of criminal conspiracy
Cantabil Retail hits the roof on heavy volumes
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet on Thursday against the former National Stock Exchange (NSE) managing director Chitra Ramakrishna and NSE's former group operating officer Anand Subramanian in the alleged co-location scam case.
CBI has alleged that Chitra allegedly abused her official position in key decisions among other charges.
The agency is probing the alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to the stockbrokers.
CBI arrested Subramanian and Chitra in connection with the case in February and March respectively.
On 11 February 2022, Chitra Ramakrishna was fined Rs 3 crore by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for allegedly violating rules in the appointment of Subramanian. The case was registered by the CBI in 2018, but action against Ramkrishna and Subramanian followed a report of SEBI that indicted Ramkrishna for illegal appointment of Subramanian and for allegedly sharing confidential information related to the bourse with a "mysterious Himalayan yogi".
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU