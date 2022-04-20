SC orders status quo on the demolition drive in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri

The Supreme Court today (20 April) ordered a status quo on the demolition drive in the north Delhi's Jahangirpuri. The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana by Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave.

Dave in the petition said unconstitutional, unauthorised demolition is taking place in Jahangirpuri, where riots took place.

The CJI ordered that the status quo be maintained and scheduled a hearing for tomorrow.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation today conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri area. Delhi Police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order situation during the drive in the area.

NDMC Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the anti-encroachment drive will take place across the city.

He said the NDMC had planeed the drive earlier too and has asked for security for the drive but due to some reasons, it did not take place.

Meanwhile, Special Commissioner of Police, Dependra Pathak stock of the situation in Jahangirpuri which witnessed violence on 16th April during a religious procession. The violence left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian. A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)