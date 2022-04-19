Prez Kovind gives assent to Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022

-

The President has also given his assent to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022 and the Delhi Municipal Corporation ( Amendment) Act, 2022.
The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022 will authorize taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve records. It also provides legal sanction for taking appropriate body measurements of persons who are required to give such measurements which include finger-impressions, palm-print and foot-print impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, biological samples, and their analysis among others.
The new Act has replaced the Identification of Prisoners Act, of 1920. Ministry of Home Affairs will notify the date on which the Act will come into force and also notify the rules under the Act.
The Delhi Municipal Corporation ( Amendment) Act, 2022 is aimed at unifying the three existing Municipal Corporations of Delhi into one Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
During the Budget Session, Parliament passed Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022 and Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
