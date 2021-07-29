CCL Products (India) Ltd Slides 2.85%

CCL Products (India) Ltd has added 19.8% over last one month compared to 0.04% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.08% rise in the SENSEX

CCL Products (India) Ltd lost 2.85% today to trade at Rs 433.9. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.1% to quote at 13575.29. The index is up 0.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd decreased 2.6% and Heritage Foods Ltd lost 2.23% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 18.41 % over last one year compared to the 38.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

CCL Products (India) Ltd has added 19.8% over last one month compared to 0.04% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 29565 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 495 on 27 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 220 on 27 Jul 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)