CDSL hits the roof after strong Q1 result

Central Depository Services (India) was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,397.95 after the company posted a 38.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.87 crore on a 79.7% rise in net sales to Rs 117.28 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Sequentially, net profit grew 24% while net sales rose by 13.5% in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Profit before tax stood at Rs 84.6 crore in Q1 FY22, rising 50.2% year on year and 22.75% quarter on quarter.

Nehal Vora, MD & CEO of the company said, The capital market continues to witness growth which is primarily led by the increased participation of the investors and market participation through a robust eco-system of the market infrastructure institutions under the able vision and leadership of SEBI. We are humbled to be part of this expansion journey. The easy, accessible and secured digital services contributed towards obtaining this objective and also embarks us with a responsibility to focus more on a fair, transparent, secure and sustainable platform and good governance. We will continue to drive this focused approach keeping the preference of the regulators and the market participants at the core.

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) is India's leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participants.

As on 30 June 2021, CDSL maintains and services 3.97 crore Demat accounts of Investors or Beneficial Owners (BOs) spread across India. These BOs are serviced by CDSL's 588 Depository Participants (DPs) from over 21,205 locations.

