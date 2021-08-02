TVS Motor Company July 2021 sales jump 10% to 2.78 lakh units

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 10% with sales of 2,78,855 units in July 2021 as against sales of 2,52,744 units in the month of July 2020.

Sequentially, the company's total auto sales surged 10.70% in July 2021 over 2,51,886 units in June 2021. The announcement was made during market hours today, 2 August 2021.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 8% with sales of 2,62,728 units in July 2021 as against sales of 2,43,788 units in July 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 1,75,169 units in July 2021 as against sales of 1,89,647 units in July 2020, recording a fall of 7.63%. Motorcycle registered sales climbed 30.84% to 1,38,772 units in July 2021 as against sales of 1,06,062 units in July 2020. Scooter sales of the company registered 74,351 units in July 2021 as against sales of 78,603 units in July 2020, recording decline of 5.40%.

TVS Motor Company's total exports registered a growth of 65% with sales of 1,03,133 units in the month of July 2021 as against 62,389 units in July 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 62% with sales of 87,559 units in July 2021 as against sales of 54,141 units in July 2020. The demand in the export market continues to be robust and container availability is improving. As per the company's press statement, the bike manufacturer is optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months.

Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 80% with sales of 16,127 units in July 2021 as against sales of 8,956 units in July 2020.

TVS Motor Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.72 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 182.79 crore registered in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 141.80% to Rs 4,689.34 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 1,939.65 crore posted in Q1 FY21.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

Shares of TVS Motor Company lost 1.10% to Rs 572.80 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 572.10 to Rs 586.60 so far.

