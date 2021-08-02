VST Tillers & Tractors July 2021 sales soar 13% to 4,397 units

VST Tillers & Tractors' total sales jumped 13.03% to 4,397 units in July 2021 from 3,890 units sold in July 2020.

Sequentially, the company's total sales surged 11.68% in July 2021 from 3,937 units sold in June 2021. The announcement was made on Sunday, 1 August 2021.

The company's power tillers sales grew 17.86% to 3,583 units in July 2021 from 3,040 units in July 2020. Total tractor sales stood at 814 units in July 2021, 4.23% lower than 850 units sold in July 2020.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 12.93 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 3.38 crore registered in Q4 FY20. Net sales jumped 62.6% to Rs 194.74 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.

Shares of VST Tillers & Tractors gained 0.63% to Rs 2,038.35 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 2,027.25 to Rs 2,076 so far.

