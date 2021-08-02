Volumes soar at Granules India Ltd counter

-
-
La Opala RG Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 August 2021.
Granules India Ltd clocked volume of 25.32 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.24% to Rs.387.85. Volumes stood at 4.09 lakh shares in the last session.
La Opala RG Ltd saw volume of 42559 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7267 shares. The stock increased 4.25% to Rs.291.00. Volumes stood at 12555 shares in the last session.
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 1.94 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33995 shares. The stock increased 9.94% to Rs.118.30. Volumes stood at 32615 shares in the last session.
Britannia Industries Ltd notched up volume of 55587 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15905 shares. The stock rose 1.02% to Rs.3,454.90. Volumes stood at 18916 shares in the last session.
Indoco Remedies Ltd registered volume of 38808 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11367 shares. The stock rose 6.43% to Rs.478.40. Volumes stood at 4997 shares in the last session.
