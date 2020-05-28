JUST IN
CEAT consolidated net profit declines 19.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.63% to Rs 1573.41 crore

Net profit of CEAT declined 19.25% to Rs 51.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 1573.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1760.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.31% to Rs 231.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 252.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 6778.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6984.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1573.411760.47 -11 6778.836984.51 -3 OPM %12.739.22 -10.689.20 - PBDT165.74169.30 -2 610.64613.70 0 PBT91.25118.51 -23 334.13420.99 -21 NP51.8864.25 -19 231.25252.22 -8

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 18:23 IST

