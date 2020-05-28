CEAT consolidated net profit declines 19.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.63% to Rs 1573.41 crore

Net profit of CEAT declined 19.25% to Rs 51.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 1573.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1760.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.31% to Rs 231.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 252.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 6778.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6984.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

