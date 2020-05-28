HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 8.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.74% to Rs 509.29 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India rose 8.85% to Rs 66.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.74% to Rs 509.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 534.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.48% to Rs 268.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 220.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 2157.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2109.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

509.29534.652157.642109.4425.0023.3624.4622.91128.11120.37506.67443.38100.5894.93398.06341.6166.2960.90268.06220.66

