HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 8.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.74% to Rs 509.29 croreNet profit of HeidelbergCement India rose 8.85% to Rs 66.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.74% to Rs 509.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 534.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.48% to Rs 268.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 220.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 2157.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2109.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales509.29534.65 -5 2157.642109.44 2 OPM %25.0023.36 -24.4622.91 - PBDT128.11120.37 6 506.67443.38 14 PBT100.5894.93 6 398.06341.61 17 NP66.2960.90 9 268.06220.66 21
