Rain Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 38.54% to Rs 15.96 crore

Net loss of Rain Industries reported to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.54% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.9611.52 39 OPM %-15.66-2.17 -PBDT-2.190.39 PL PBT-2.330.24 PL NP-1.680.19 PL

First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 17:54 IST

