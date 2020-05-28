Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 38.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 146.90 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 38.58% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 146.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.76% to Rs 60.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 586.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 518.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

