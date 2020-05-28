Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 38.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 146.90 croreNet profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 38.58% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 146.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.76% to Rs 60.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 586.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 518.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales146.90137.23 7 586.49518.47 13 OPM %51.1861.12 -54.9960.36 - PBDT18.9935.04 -46 95.10133.93 -29 PBT18.5234.76 -47 93.47132.89 -30 NP13.9022.63 -39 60.4886.10 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU