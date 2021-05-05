CEAT Q4 PAT soars 196% to Rs 153 cr

-
CEAT's consolidated net profit surged 195.9% to Rs 153.02 crore on 45.5% surge in net sales to Rs 2,289.72 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.On a consolidated basis, EBITDA surged 32% to Rs 268.70 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 202.90 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin stood at 11.7% in Q4 FY21 from 12.9% in Q4 FY20. The debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.42x in Q4 FY21 as against 0.66x in Q4 FY20.
Commenting on the results as well as the outlook of the business, Anant Goenka, managing director (MD) of CEAT, said: "It has been a very satisfactory year with record sales and profitability especially in a year that has been marked by uncertainty due to COVID-19. We gained market share in PCR and TBR segments. Encouraged by buoyancy in demand, we added new capacity in the TBR segment. Towards the latter part of the year due to increase in commodity prices, there has been some erosion in gross margins which prompted us to take a small increase in price. Frequent lockdowns and high commodity prices remain an industry-wide concern on OEM and retail demand. The vaccination drive gives us reason to remain bullish on the industry from a medium to longer term perspective."
Meanwhile, the company's board has approved an additional investment by way of capex of approx. Rs 1,205 crore to enhance capacity of Truck Bus Radial (TBR) at the Chennai greenfield plant of the company, in two phases, upto 190 Tons Per Day (TPD) capacity over a period of next four years. The investment is proposed to be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
CEAT is a tyre manufacturer and has a strong presence in global markets.
Shares of CEAT slipped 0.09% to end at Rs 1,377.65 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 1,350.70 to Rs 1,417 so far throughout the day.
