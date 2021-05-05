Jindal Drilling soars on bagging LoA from ONGC

Jindal Drilling & Industries jumped 6.34% to Rs 98.05 after the company said it has received letter of award (LoA) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The LoA is for charter hire of offshore drilling rig Jindal Explorer for contract period of 3 years.

Jindal Drilling & Industries is engaged in providing services to entities involved in exploration of oil and gas.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16.45 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 8.01 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales 127.96% YoY to Rs 113.80 crore during the quarter.

