Kirloskar Ferrous gains on strong Q4 performance

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 3.69% to Rs 220.60 after the company's net profit jumped 135.4% to Rs 135.33 crore on a 67.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 748.70 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 170.97 crore, up 139.8% from Rs 71.29 crore in Q4 FY20.
The company reported 168.9% increase in net profit to Rs 302.11 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 compared with Rs 112.37 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020. Revenue from operations rose 10.2% to Rs 2,038.08 crore in FY21 over FY20.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year 2020-2021.
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries' principal activity is to manufacture and supply iron castings.
