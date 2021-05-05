Bajaj Finance gets RBI nod for prepaid payment instruments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, 4 May 2021, granted an authorization to Bajaj Finance for issuance and operation of semi-closed prepaid payment instruments with perpetual validity.

The NBFC's consolidated net profit jumped 42% to Rs 1,346.64 crore on 5.2% decline in total income to Rs 6,854.94 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.

Shares of Bajaj Finance skid 1.65% to Rs 5,522.40 on BSE. The scrip hit a high of Rs 5,708.90 and a low of Rs 5,453 during the day.

