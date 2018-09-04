Cement, telecom stocks fall

Fresh selling in index pivotals pulled the key benchmark indices to intraday low in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was down 170.12 points or 0.44% at 38,142.40. The index was down 73.95 points or 0.64% at 11,508.40. dropped sharply. Telecom stocks declined.

A bout of volatility was seen in early trade as the key benchmark indices reversed initial gains to sink in red on negative Asian stocks. Key benchmark indices were off day's low in morning trade. A divergent trend was witnessed in mid-morning trade. Stocks continued to hover near the flat line in early afternoon trade. Key indices came off day's high and were trading near flat line in afternoon trade.

The Mid-Cap index was down 2.56%. The Small-Cap index was down 1.96%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 776 shares rose and 1869 shares fell. A total of 137 shares were unchanged.

dropped sharply. (down 5.1%), ACC (down 4.05%), (down 4.05%) and (down 3.63%) edged lower.

was off 3.31%. Grasim has exposure to the through its holding in

Telecom stocks declined. (down 1.05%), (down 1.57%), MTNL (down 2.19%) and (down 3.57%) fell. (Maharashtra) (up 0.99%) fell.

Shares of fell 0.52%. is a provider of and is a unit of

Overseas, most European stocks were trading higher Tuesday after emergency austerity measures in underscored the recent turbulence in emerging markets. On Monday, announced emergency measures to try to balance next year's budget, including new taxes on exports and steep cuts to government spending.

Asian stocks were broadly positive on Tuesday afternoon, after a slightly turbulent trading day, with markets remaining uncertain over trade concerns and emerging market worries. US markets were closed yesterday, 3 September 2018 for the holiday.

Reportedly, US and Canadian officials are still due to resume talks Wednesday on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal, after they failed to reach an agreement last week. and the US have already struck a deal.

