Market may open slightly higher

Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 6 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, most Asian stocks fell amid continuing concerns about stability in emerging markets and prospects for escalating US- trade tensions. US markets were closed yesterday, 3 September 2018 for the holiday.

Back home,domestic shares reversed early gains to end lower in the last hour of trade on Monday, mirroring negative global cues. The barometer index, the BSE Sensex, fell 332.55 points or 0.86% to settle at 38,312.52. The index fell 98.15 points or 0.84% to settle at 11,582.35.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 21.13 crore yesterday, 3 September 2018 as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 542.12 crore yesterday, 3 September 2018, as per provisional data.

