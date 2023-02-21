Central Bank of India forms co-lending partnership with Moneywise Financial Services

For MSME loans

Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic Co-Lending Partnership with M/s. Moneywise Financial Services to offer MSME Loans at competitive rates, subject to compliance with the applicable law(s) including the applicable guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Under the arrangement, M/s. Moneywise Financial Services will originate and process MSME Loan proposals under MSME Sector as per jointly formulated credit parameters and eligibility criteria and Central Bank of India will take into its books 80% of the MSME Loans under mutually agreed terms. M/s. Moneywise Financial Services will service the loan account throughout the life cycle of the loan. The Co-Lending arrangement is expected to help both the entities to offer convenient experience and customer delight to their customers as well as help expand their reach across India.

