BEML signs MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

For construction of Bahrain Metro Rail Project Phase-1

BEML has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 20 February 2023 with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) led SPV, who have been shortlisted for constructing the Bahrain Metro Rail Project Phase-1.

As a part of this MoU, BEML will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of Metro Rolling Stock and DMRC will provide expertise in the fields of project development, budgeting and facilitating of contractual obligations.

The MoU will allow BEML to leverage its manufacturing expertise and technologies to optimize business operations for urban transportation Metro Rolling Stock and expand on a global level.

