RattanIndia's Revolt Motors announces pocket friendly My Revolt Plan

Enables customers to own Revolt RV400 with down payment of Rs. 5,715 and monthly payments of Rs.5,715

RattanIndia's Revolt Motors today announced pocket friendly My Revolt Plan (MRP) to democratise ownership of EV motorcycles in the country. Revolt RV400 customers will be able own these world class AI enabled EV bikes at monthly costs less than comparable petrol engine bikes. My Revolt Plan has been launched in partnership with leading financial companies in the country.

With My Revolt Plan, customers will be able to own Revolt RV400 with down payment of Rs. 5,715 which is the lowest in EV segment and monthly payments of Rs.5,715. Revolt electric bikes provide great savings for its customers with very low monthly running cost devoid of fuel charges. My Revolt Plan will further boost the accessibility of EV bikes to large segments of customers in the country. Revolt Motors is reopening bookings on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 for its new and advanced RV400 bikes. Customers can book their RV400 bikes with booking amount of Rs. 2,499/- on its website www.revoltmotors.com with customers slated to get their deliveries before 31 March 2023.

