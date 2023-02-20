JUST IN
REC update on proposed issuance of 5-year senior green notes
Andhra Cements fixes record date for reduction of capital

Record date is 03 March 2023

Andhra Cements announced that as per NCLT Order dated 16 February 2023, the Monitoring Committee has fixed the record date as 03 March 2023, for the purpose of determining the public equity shareholders, who are entitled to receive the new equity shares consequent to the reduction of capital as per the resolution plan approval Order dated, 16 February 2023.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 19:42 IST

