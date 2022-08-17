Century Enka to acquire additional stake in ABREL Century Energy

Century Enka is acquiring additional 2155400 equity shares of ABREL Century Energy, a Special Purpose Vehicle ('SPV') by way of right issue.

The said acquisition is required to maintain minimum twenty-six percentage (26%) of the equity shares of the Power Producer to qualify as a Captive User of the Power Producer as per theprovisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 read with Electricity Rules, 2005.

