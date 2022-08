Oil & Natural Gas Corpn inks HoA with ExxonMobil

For deepwater exploration in East and West coasts of India

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with global petroleum giant ExxonMobil for Deepwater exploration in East and West coasts of India.

The collaboration areas focus on the Krishna Godavari and Cauvery Basins in the eastern offshore and the Kutch-Mumbai region in the western offshore. There has been a scientific exchange of exploration data in the last few years, which has led to this partnership.

