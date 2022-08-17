Board of GAIL (India) approves borrowings up to Rs 25000 cr

At meeting held on 17 August 2022

The Board of GAIL (India) at its meeting held on 17 August 2022 has approved to borrow monies together with the money already borrowed by the Company upto the limit of sum equivalent to Rs.25,000 crore in one or more tranches from time to time by way of -

-Rupee Term loan / borrowing /facility upto the limit of Rs.25,000 crore and / or

- Foreign currency Term loan / bond / note / external commercial borrowing / borrowing / facility upto the limit of USD 3.125 Billion (or its equivalent in other currencies) (including foreign currency denominated as well as Rupee denominated / masala bond, note or loan, as may be permitted by the Reserve Bank of India or any other regulatory authority from eligible lenders) and / or

- Issue of Rupee denominated, listed / unlisted / secured / unsecured I non-convertible /redeemable / cumulative / non-cumulative / taxable / tax free, debentures / bonds (including but not limited to green bonds / zero coupon / market linked debentures / fixed or floating coupon rates / index linked / interest rate swap / options with / without the same being embedded in the debentures or bonds or any other structures or features) in the domestic market (Debentures), upto the limit of Rs.25,000 crore (including green shoe option) by way of private placement under the Companies Act, 2013.

