Granules' arm completes USFDA audit of its facility in Chantilly, USA

With three observations

Granules India announced that its wholly owned foreign subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc., located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA had undergone a Preapproval Inspection (PAI) by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from 24 to 28 January 2022.

The audit is a PAI for two of its product applications filed from this facility. The USFDA issued three minor observations during the audit conducted at the facility.

