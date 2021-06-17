CESC gains after Q4 PAT climbs 13% YoY, announces 10-for-1 stock split

CESC rose 3.13% to Rs 794.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 13.49% to Rs 429 crore on a 10.26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,890 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax soared 11.90% to Rs 545 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 487 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the financial year, CESC's consolidated net profit advanced 4.12% to Rs 1,363 crore on 4.27% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 11,639 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

Further, the board of CESC has approved a 10-for-1 stock split.

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.

