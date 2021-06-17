CESC gains after Q4 PAT climbs 13% YoY, announces 10-for-1 stock split

CESC rose 3.13% to Rs 794.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 13.49% to Rs 429 crore on a 10.26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,890 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.Profit before tax soared 11.90% to Rs 545 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 487 crore in Q4 FY20.
During the financial year, CESC's consolidated net profit advanced 4.12% to Rs 1,363 crore on 4.27% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 11,639 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
Further, the board of CESC has approved a 10-for-1 stock split.
CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU