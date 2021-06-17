India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd and BF Utilities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2021.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd soared 15.93% to Rs 448.2 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11580 shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd surged 14.15% to Rs 61.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd spiked 10.80% to Rs 446.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34333 shares in the past one month.

Somany Ceramics Ltd jumped 10.69% to Rs 541.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10682 shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd rose 9.20% to Rs 466.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

