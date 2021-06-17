Remsons Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ortin Laboratories Ltd, Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd and Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 June 2021.

Remsons Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 251.75 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3830 shares in the past one month.

Ortin Laboratories Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 43.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73585 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd soared 18.21% to Rs 548.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5412 shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd advanced 17.78% to Rs 521.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68449 shares in the past one month.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd spurt 15.21% to Rs 30.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 97874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56278 shares in the past one month.

