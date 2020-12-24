CG Power spurts on kicking off new facilty in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
CG Power & Industrial Solutions inaugurates state-of-the-art facility at Ahmednagar
Finquest Financial Solutions sells 0.63% stake in CG Power
CG Power hits the roof after Singularity Holdings, Blue Diamond buy stake
CG Power hits the roof after lenders approve Tube India's offer
CG Power spurts after Tube Investments takes majority stake
-
CG Power and Industrial Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 43.20 after the company on 21 December 2020 inaugurated a new motor manufacturing facility at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.This is the seventh manufacturing facility of the company in Ahmednagar which is spread over 4200 square meters and is equipped with latest equipment and machineries. The new facility will manufacture smart electric motors from 75 kW to 1000 kW. It will cater to domestic and global market and will help CG to gain greater market share for higher range of LV motors, the company said after market hours yesterday, 23 December 2020.
On a consolidated basis, CG Power and Industrial Solutions reported a net profit of Rs 109.37 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net loss of Rs 1,595.21 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales tumbled 56.9% to Rs 663.89 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions is a global pioneering leader in the management and application of electrical energy. Its offerings include electrical products, systems and services for utilities, power generation and industries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU