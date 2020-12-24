Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 29.86 points or 2.36% at 1294.07 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Communications Ltd (up 7.31%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 4.69%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.87%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 3.38%),ITI Ltd (up 3.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.6%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.44%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.48%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.82%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.38%).

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.52%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.88%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.55%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 305.3 or 0.66% at 46749.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 103.25 points or 0.76% at 13704.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.31 points or 1.01% at 17749.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.52 points or 0.83% at 5891.56.

On BSE,1634 shares were trading in green, 462 were trading in red and 72 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)